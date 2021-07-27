Liverpool and Everton show interests in Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze

Liverpool have renewed transfer interests in winger Samuel Chukwueze and the English Premier League side could make a bid for the youngster in the current transfer window with Merseyside neighbors Everton also considering a bid for the player.

Chukwueze was rumored to be a transfer target for Jurgen Klopp last season following a string of fine performances since his breakthrough into the Villarreal senior team.

According to Liverpool Echo, citing La Razon, Klopp wants to bring the Nigeria international to Anfield but faces competition from Everton.

The Nigeria international has a release clause of 100 million euros which has to be triggered by an interested club before a transfer can be activated.