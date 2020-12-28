Liverpool 1-1 West Brom: Semi Ajayi scores first-ever EPL Goal

Semi Ajayi broke Liverpool hearts on Sunday with an 82nd minute leveler at Anfield to help West Brom snatch a point against the Reds in the Premier League.

Ajayi scored his first-ever EPL goal and in Manager Sam Allardyce’s second game in charge of the Baggies.

West Brom gained promotion to the EPL after going down in 2018, but are already battling relegation.

The club sacked Slaven Bilic after 13 games and named Allardyce as their new Manager.

Sam Allardyce’s mandate is to steer the team back to safety and after a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa in his first game, the former England Boss saw his side pick their first point.

Ajayi scored from a cross delivered by Matheus Pereira with the visitors trailing from a 12th minute Sadio Mane goal.

After the game, the Nigeria international posted on IG: FIRST PREMIER LEAGUE GOAL! ⚽️ GOD IS GREAT

The Center back has made 14 appearances this season in the League.