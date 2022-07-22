Lions Rule Africa! Mane, Aliou Cisse Walk away with Top CAF Awards

By
Adebanjo
-
Sadio Mane, winner of the African Player of the Year (Men) award, along side other Recepients at the CAF Awards on Thursday in Rabat. Photo | Twitter (CAF_Online)

Senegal’s Sadio Mane has been voted the African Player of the Year, beating his compatriot Edouard Mendy and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah.

Mane had a fine individual season with club and Country last season, guiding his Nation, Senegal, to their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title as well as pick up a World Cup ticket.
With his former club, Liverpool, the Striker won both the League Cup and FA Cup. He reached the final of the UEFA Champions League, but unfortunately lost to Real Madrid.

 

 

Mane retained the Award becoming the first Senegalese Player to do so since El Hadj Diouf (2001-2002).
Meanwhile, Senegal head Coach Aliou Cisse was voted Coach of the Year (Men) while the Teranga Lions emerged National Team of the Year (Men).

