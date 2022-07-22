Lions Rule Africa! Mane, Aliou Cisse Walk away with Top CAF Awards

Senegal’s Sadio Mane has been voted the African Player of the Year, beating his compatriot Edouard Mendy and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah.
Mane had a fine individual season with club and Country last season, guiding his Nation, Senegal, to their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title as well as pick up a World Cup ticket.
With his former club, Liverpool, the Striker won both the League Cup and FA Cup. He reached the final of the UEFA Champions League, but unfortunately lost to Real Madrid.
On. The. Throne.
🏆 @Fsfofficielle first ever #TotalEnergiesAFCON title.
✈️ @FIFAWorldCup qualification.
🏅 An incredible club football season.
An incredible year of football for Sadio Mané! 🇸🇳#CAFAwards2022 https://t.co/Y1MZ5QxNu7 pic.twitter.com/Ksv9Rsw50W
