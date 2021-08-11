Lionel Messi’s first words as a Paris Saint-Germain Player after completing 2-year deal

Lionel Messi’s move to PSG was completed on Tuesday, the 34 year-old Argentine was handed a big cheque – €25 million in sign-on fees and €25 million salary – in return for a two-year contract with the possibility of a third year.

Following the announcement by FC Barcelona that Messi was not going to be staying at the club, (Per The Athletic) PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi consulted with the club’s head of sponsor ships, Marc Armstrong to ascertain the pros and cons of acquiring the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

On Tuesday, within thirty-minutes of his jersey hitting PSG stores, they were sold out. That including the massive social media impact for the buying club underpinned the gravity of the deal.

Lionel Messi’s move from Spain, after 21 years, was arguably the most talked sports event in the hours leading to the transfer and more afterwards.

He will return to his first jersey number – #30 – for this season at least and the 2021 Copa America winner says he can’t wait to start.

In his first Press conference as a Parisian, Messi addressed several issues including leaving Barcelona and his ambitions with PSG.

He said:

“I’m very happy to be here. The last few days have been full of emotion, because after so many years at a club, it is difficult to leave. But I’m very happy to be here in Paris, and I can’t wait to start training. I would like to thank the Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Leonardo and everybody here for the incredible welcome. I look forward to meeting my new team-mates and the coaching staff and getting down to work.”

“I have a lot of ambition, just like Paris Saint-Germain. I’m here to win and to pick up titles with my new club. I’m very enthusiastic about playing here and I want to continue to progress, to win matches and to win trophies. It’s a joy to join this incredible team, that contains so many great players. There have been some great signings this summer and I will play with some great talents, so I’m very happy about that.”