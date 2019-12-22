Lille unbothered after 5-1 defeat to AS Monaco, Celebrate Osimhen’s 10th League Goal

Lille OSC have celebrated Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen for scoring his 10th league goal of the season in Saturday’s 5-1 loss to AS Monaco.

Osimhen returned to the starting line-up after recovering from an injury scare he suffered midweek.

The 20-year-old forward however wasted no time as he quickly put his side ahead in the opening 13 minutes for his 10th league of the season.

Lille would go on to lose the game after Ben Yedder’s brace and one goal each from Gelson Martins, Keita Balde and Kamil Glik condemned Christophe Galtier’s side to their sixth loss of the campaign.

However, the club have put aside the scandalous defeat and celebrated the Nigeria international for hitting double figures.

“Let’s stick with the positive: Victor Osimhen now has 10 Ligue1 goals this season,” the club wrote on their verified Twitter handle.

Let’s stick with the positive: @victorosimhen9 now has 10 @Ligue1_ENG goals this season 👏. pic.twitter.com/LOi7IrmHOW — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) December 21, 2019

The striker has now netted a total of 13 goals in 24 appearances across all competitions this term.