Lille OSC Cup Hero Osimhen Excited with Semi-final Progress

Lille OSC striker, Victor Osimhen is excited with his side’s qualification into the semi-final of the French League Cup.

Lille secured passage into the last four of the cup competition following Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Amiens at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Luis Araujo opened the scoring for the host five minute after the restart following a goalless first half.

Osimhen then added the second goal eight minutes later with a calm finish after he was set up by Boubakry Soumare.

Reacting to the victory, the Nigerian forward took to social media to express his delight.

“On to the next round (semi-final) God is the greatest. We move,” Osimhen wrote on his Instagram page.

The former Sporting Charleroi striker has now scored 14 goals in 25 appearances in all competition this season.