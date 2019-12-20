Lille Manager will Make late Decision on Osimhen’s Availability against Monaco

Victor Osimhen is expected to return to training in time for Saturday’s French Ligue Un clash with AS Monaco, whom they face for the second time in four days.

Osimhen was substituted in Lille’s 3-0 win over Monaco on Tuesday after a suspected chest Injury.

It was later revealed that the player has complained of chest pain and dizziness and his manager Christopher Galtier has allayed fears, that the Forward will be out of action for a long time.

But, Galtier is waiting to see if the player will be ready to return to action for their next match against Leonardo Jardim’s side.

Osimhen is Lille’s top scorer this season with 13 goals in all competitions.