Lille Manager says Club hasn’t received Real Madrid offer for Osimhen

Lille Manager Christophe Galtier has commented on the reports linking Nigeria international Victor Osimhen with a move to Real Madrid.

Osimhen, 21, has been a subject of intense speculation from a host of clubs including Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Real Madrid have also entered the race to sign the Nigerian striker.

Reacting to the news, Galtier admitted he’s not aware of Madrid interest adding that they are only focused on their performance on the field.

“Marca’s front page? I don’t know if they talked about it in the locker room. I didn’t get any feedback on that,” Galtier said.

“On a personal level, I’m focused on the competition. The transfer window will end on the 31st. I’ll see what will happen.”

“I don’t mind. I don’t get a sense of pride either. The media may be the news. I didn’t talk about it with my president or with Luis Campos. That doesn’t interest me.”