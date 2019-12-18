Lille Manager gives Update on Osimhen After Health Scare in Tuesday’s Coupe de la Ligue Match

Lille OSC manager Christophe Galtier has allayed fears that Victor Osimhen may face a lengthy spell on the treatment table after a health scare during Tuesday’s French League Cup game against AS Monaco.

Osimhen was rushed to the hospital few minutes after opening the scoring for his side, but he’s now fine.

The 20-year old forward fired the Les Dogues ahead in the 19th minute but was withdrawn after complaining of dizziness and chest pains.

Former Chelsea striker Loic Remy was subsequently brought on and went on to net a brace as Lille registered a comprehensive 3-0 win over the Principality club.

Club manage, ‎Christophe Galtier has confirmed that the Nigeria international is as fit as a fiddle and would not be facing any spell on the sidelines.

“We just talked to him, he’s fine. Everything is back to normal. He experienced dizziness and pain,” Galtier told Canal +.

His strike against the Leonardo Jardim-tutored side took his goal tally to 12 in 23 matches across all competitions this season.