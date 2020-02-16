Lille Manager declares Osimhen Fit to Face Marseille

Lille manager, Christophe Galtier says star striker, Victor Osimhen will be available for selection for Sunday’s Ligue 1 tie against second placed Olympique de Marseille.

Osimhen suffered an injury scare in his side’s 2-0 win away at Angers last Friday.

He was stretchered off injured ten minutes from time after scoring Lille’s opener in the 14th minute.

Speaking ahead of their all-important fixture on Sunday, Galtier confirmed that the player has been training normally and will be involved in Sunday’s showdown.

“(Victor) Osimhen trains normally. He had a simple cramp against Angers.” He told the press ahead of the game.

“He took part in 100 percent of the training sessions on Friday. He is a young player, he is still discovering his body.

“ He had felt pain a few minutes before and we had decided to replace him. And on his last action, he fell to the ground feeling a sharp pain, but it was just a cramp. Now he knows what it is.

“The only person who will not be available for the match is Saad Agouzoul, (injury) as well as the three suspended: Gabriel, Xeka and Benjamin André.”

Osimhen is Lille’s top scorer so far,having scored 17 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions this season.