Lille Manager declares Osimhen Fit to Face Marseille

Tunde Williams
Loic REMY of Lille and Victor OSIMHEN of Lille during the French Cup match between Raon-l'Etape and Lille OSC on January 5, 2020 in Raon-l'Etape, France. (Photo by Sebastien Bozon/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Lille manager, Christophe Galtier says star striker, Victor Osimhen will be available for selection for Sunday’s Ligue 1 tie against second placed Olympique de Marseille.

Osimhen suffered an injury scare in his side’s 2-0 win away at Angers last Friday.

 

He was stretchered off injured ten minutes from time after scoring Lille’s opener in the 14th minute.

 

Speaking ahead of their all-important fixture on Sunday, Galtier confirmed that the player has been training normally and will be involved in Sunday’s showdown.

 

“(Victor) Osimhen trains normally. He had a simple cramp against Angers.” He told the press ahead of the game.

 

“He took part in 100 percent of the training sessions on Friday. He is a young player, he is still discovering his body.

 

“ He had felt pain a few minutes before and we had decided to replace him. And on his last action, he fell to the ground feeling a sharp pain, but it was just a cramp. Now he knows what it is.

 

“The only person who will not be available for the match is Saad Agouzoul, (injury) as well as the three suspended: Gabriel, Xeka and Benjamin André.”

 

Osimhen is Lille’s top scorer so far,having scored 17 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions this season.

