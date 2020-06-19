Lille Boss drops Major Transfer News about Napoli Target Osimhen

Lille Manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is on his way out of the club and will be replaced soon.

Osimhen who has been a transfer target for several clubs is said to be firmly on the radar of Serie A side SSC Napoli.

The 21 year-old Striker joined Lille last summer and scored 13 league goals in 27 appearances in his debut season.

Per football-italia Galtier confirmed he had “known for a long time” that the Club’s top goalscorer from last season would leave.

“Regarding Victor and Gabriel, yes, I’ve known for a long time that they’re leaving,” he said at a press conference.

“They’re working hard with us in the meantime. We’re working on the players who are currently here and those likely to replace [Victor and Gabriel].

“Of course, the club is working to replace him.”

A deal for Gabriel looks likelier at this stage, with the French side said to have already accepted an offer of €22m plus bonuses from the Partenopei.

On the other hand, they seem to want far more for top goalscorer Osimhen, FI wrote.