Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyon return for Onuachu

Olympique Lyon have returned with interests in moving for KRC Genk’s striker Paul Onuachu.

Lyon were in for Onuachu last January, but couldn’t get their man, eventually pulling the plug after Genk refused to negotiate for their most prized asset mid season.

Presently, the Ligue 1 are overhauling and have thrown the future French forward Moussa Dembélé, according to Foot Mercato.

Genk have slapped a fee of €25 million on the Ebony Shoe and multiple 2020-21 award winner. Onuachu netted 37 goals in 44 games.