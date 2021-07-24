LigaPro side Académico de Viseu unveils new signing Musa Yahaya

Golden Eaglets protege Musa Yahaya has joined LigaPro side Académico de Viseu F.C. on a two-year deal. Photo credit | IG (academicodeviseufc)

Musa Yahaya has left FC Vizela after a year to join up with Académico de Viseu in Portugal’s second division.

Yahaya, who still had a year left on his contract with Vizela penned a two-year deal with Os Viriatos as he seeks more playing time.

 

His productive seasons had been with FC Porto with whom 82 league games, but in the B team and the LigaPro.

 

The 23 year-old is versatile and has been deployed in different positions.

 

Although he came to prominence with the Nigeria U17 national team as a Attacking Midfielder, Yahaya has gone on to play as a Winger, Second Striker and more recently as a defender.

 

Académico de Viseu announced his signing on Friday.

