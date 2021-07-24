LigaPro side Académico de Viseu unveils new signing Musa Yahaya

Musa Yahaya has left FC Vizela after a year to join up with Académico de Viseu in Portugal’s second division.
Yahaya, who still had a year left on his contract with Vizela penned a two-year deal with Os Viriatos as he seeks more playing time.
His productive seasons had been with FC Porto with whom 82 league games, but in the B team and the LigaPro.
The 23 year-old is versatile and has been deployed in different positions.
Although he came to prominence with the Nigeria U17 national team as a Attacking Midfielder, Yahaya has gone on to play as a Winger, Second Striker and more recently as a defender.
Académico de Viseu announced his signing on Friday.