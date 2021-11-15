Liberia made it difficult, but we need to work on Our Attack – Rohr

Nigeria’s Coach Gernot Rohr admits Liberia were a difficult opponent who forced his team to play a different way.
The Super Eagles beat the Lone Stars 2-0 in a rather uninspiring game at Le Grand Stade de Tangier in Morocco.
None of the goals came from open play, Victor Osimhen and Ahmed Musa settled the contests from the penalty spot, but Rohr insists there’s nothing to be ashamed of with the way his team played.
“The game was not easy for us and we knew before that this match, like the first match in Lagos we scored in the first half leading 2-0, but it was even more difficult Today despite the good pitch,” said the Super Eagles coach after the game.
“We tried to play our great football with a few touches and going vertical forward, but the opponent was well organized and they gave a good fight. So we also had to fight, to accept a duel in the air and on the ground and it was not easy.”
“We got these two penalties, we were not able to score a goal from open play. But they were clear penalties, even if I would prefer to score normal goals. We could not. I hope we can do it in three days (Tuesday) in a fine game.”
Gernot Rohr welcomed back midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi, both did not feature in the last international matches due to injuries sustained on club duties.