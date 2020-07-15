Levante linked with Kenneth Omeruo

According to reports in Spain LaLiga side Levante may be interested in a summer move for Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo.

Omeruo joined Leganes permanently from Premier League club Chelsea last summer and has impressed this season.

He made 23 league appearances for the Cucumber Growers and scored a goal in the process.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Levante are in the market for a new centre-back and has the Nigerian top of their shortlist.

Leganes paid Chelsea €5m for Omeruo and it appears they would want to make a profit on one of their reliable defenders.

Omeruo will miss the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury in a league game against Sevilla last month.