Levante linked with Kenneth Omeruo

Tunde Williams
VALENCIA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 22: Kenneth Omeruo of Leganes during the La Liga Santander match between Valencia v Leganes at the Estadio de Mestalla on September 22, 2019 in Valencia Spain (Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

According to reports in Spain LaLiga side Levante may be interested in a summer move for Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo.

Omeruo joined Leganes permanently from Premier League club Chelsea last summer and has impressed this season.

 

He made 23 league appearances for the Cucumber Growers and scored a goal in the process.

 

According to Spanish newspaper Marca, Levante are in the market for a new centre-back and has the Nigerian top of their shortlist.

 

Leganes paid Chelsea €5m for Omeruo and it appears they would want to make a profit on one of their reliable defenders.

 

Omeruo will miss the rest of the season after picking up a hamstring injury in a league game against Sevilla last month.

