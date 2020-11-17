Leone Stars Half-time hilarious Banter about Horrible state of Siaka Stevens Stadium

The AFCON 2022 qualifying fixture between Sierra Leone and Nigeria at the Siaka Stevens Stadium was an eventful sight.

Whilst the teams struggled to create any meaningful rhythm, fans were distracted by the state of the Stadium’s bleachers and the turf.

The Siaka Stevens Stadiums like many grounds across Africa have not been in use since March when the coronavirus pandemic hit the continent.

Obviously, the National Stadium in Freetown had equally experienced the same fate, but looked like a stadium needing refurbishing.

Several fans on social media, who watched the match streamed on local network Ayv Sierra Leone, took swipes at the maintenance culture of the stadium management.

While some Sierra Leoneans didn’t hold back criticizing the state of the Stadium a few Nigerians also joined the banter.

At the interval the Leone Stars fans took time out to share their thoughts on the quality of the game as well as the state of the stadium.

Ivan Vandy wrote: “Beautiful first half performance. The folks only need to convert the chances to goals and we’re there… SL government should spend on the stadium.”

Ibrahim Jockman Fofanah also wrote: “Na 4 bring u cream den en paint de stadium.”

Jongo Obi Wan Bock wrote: we stadium and green vest dea torment Nigeria

Slimm Kayy: Doya mek we try renovate we stadium chaiii what a shame loin mountain

Agnes Baindu Ngombu, a Rdio host, chipped in the banter: Naija your own stadium is dirty too so take several seats.