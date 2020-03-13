Leone Stars Coach Tetteh Resigns Position

Sellas Tetteh has quit his role as head Coach of Sierra Leone with just days before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Nigeria.

Tetteh resigned his position in a letter dated 11th March, two years after taking up the role of substantive Coach of the Leone Stars sighting “personal reasons”.

The Sierra Leone FA issued a statement, Thursday, confirming the Coach’s resignation.

In part it read:

The President and Executive Committee of SLFA whiles accepting his decision expressed regret at the loss, to Sierra Leone Football, of one of Africa’s most iconic football heroes.

SLFA wishes the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup Winning Coach great success in his future endeavours.

LEONE STARS HEAD COACH SELLAS TETTEH RESIGNS

Tetteh took over as head Coach of the West African Country in August 2019 but has not managed to qualify them for a major competition.

They are currently bottom of group L in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with a single point from two games.

Sierra Leone is scheduled to face Nigeria on March 27 in the first leg of the 2021 AFCON qualifier in Asaba.