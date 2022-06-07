Leon Balogun’s Warning Ahead of Sierra Leone Clash

The last time Sierra Leone visited Nigeria, the small West African Nations left chanting triumphant song, not because they won, left an entire nation stunned.
Trailing Nigeria by four goals in the first half and before the half hour mark, the Leone Stars eventually fought back to level and earned a point.
On Thursday, a confident John Kester and his players will return to the pitch against the Eagles in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match, but Nigerian CB Leon Balogun has played down on that previous encounter significantly impacting the next fixture.
“Yeah, but that’s in the past. There’s no point for me to revisit that,” Balogun said in response to the Eight-goal thriller in Benin.
“It’s a good reminder not to underrate any opposition, not to feel to comfortable during any match, but I think that should be given anyway.
“And surely they’re going to come out with a different team, so I’m not too fussed about what happened two years ago.”
Balogun also shared his thoughts on the disappointment of Nigeria missing out on the 2022 World Cup ticket to Ghana.
“I had to play at the Old Firm four days later, that’s just football really, it goes on.”
“You move on and there’s no time to feel sorry for yourself. Obviously it hurts; but you have to pack it.
“They say time heals all wounds, even though I feel it gives you a few new ones on the way but you move on. That’s the great thing about football the next match is around the corner.”