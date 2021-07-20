Leon Balogun’s Rangers to face Malmo FF or HJK Helsinki in Champions League qualifiers

Rangers have been drawn against the winner of the match between Malmo FF and HJK Helsinki in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying stage.

The Scottish Champions will then advance to the playoffs of the UCL, with the draws scheduled for the 2nd of August.

Midfielder Joe Aribo is yet to feature for The Gers in pre-season due to a minor injury, but manager Steven Gerrard will hope to have his star player fit ahead of the clash, which is slated for the 3rd of August.

Last time around, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey took part in the match against Arsenal. The game ended 2-2, Balogun was among the goalscorers.

The Gers have not played Champions League football since 2011/12.