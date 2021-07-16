Leon Balogun targets UEFA Champions League qualification with Rangers

Rangers CB Leon Balogun is looking forward to a great season and admits the team is hoping to replicate their domestic winning run and qualify for the 2021-22 Champions League group stage.

Last season, Rangers went unbeaten in the League on their way to ending a 10-year drought and Balogun was a key member of that success.

Ahead of the commencement of their UEFA Champions League campaign – The Gers last reached the group stage in 2010 – Steven Gerard’s men played two pre-season matches and are due to face Arsenal in another.

Rangers will face Danish side FC Midtjylland in the second qualifying round of the competition.