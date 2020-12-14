Leon Balogun special for SPL Leaders Rangers

Rangers have a talisman in James Tavernier, who isn’t just the club’s top scorer this season, but also leading the league in goals and assist (11-8).

But for all the magic that the Rangers captain brings, Leon Balogun is the sparkle for Steven Gerrard’s men.

Balogun joined the Gers in the Summer after a lonesome spell with English premier league side Brighton and the 32 year-old seem to have found his mojo and it’s rubbing off the team’s good form.

Rangers are unbeaten in the new SPL season; 15 wins and 2 draws, with a run of 9 consecutive wins.

For the Nigerian center-half, it has been a bliss this term, as he has made 15 appearances in all competition a total of 1150 minutes.

The defender played the entire duration of Sunday’s 2-1 road win over Dundee United, his 10th game and 10th win with the club.

In all 10 league games Balogun helped his side shut out the opposition 8 times.

The Nigeria international had a decent outing against Dundee United. He made 2 interceptions, 3 clearances, 1 block and won 4 aerial balls.

Good way to end a tough week (as you can tell by my face 🥴😂) – on to the next one! @RangersFC pic.twitter.com/vSXBgEsPBY — Leon Balogun (@LeonBalogun) December 14, 2020

Next for Steven Gerrard’s side is a League Cup fixture against St. Mirren.

Balogun has not featured in the cup this season as Gerrard favors game load management in the case of the 32 year-old.

However, he could be back in action when Rangers host Motherwell later this month.