Leon Balogun scores in Rangers’ thrilling pre-season draw against Arsenal

Leon Balogun scored the opener for Rangers in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal in Pre-season, Saturday, at the Ibrox Stadium.

Balogun was named as a starter and his goal came in the opening 14 minutes of the exciting match-up.

The Scottish Champions were without Joe Aribo who is nursing a slight knock, but could be available for the UEFA Champions League qualifier against FC Midtjylland.

Rangers matched the quality of the Premier League side, but could not manage to keep a strong hold and were pegged back before half time through the effort of Arsenal’s new signing Nuno Tavares.

At the restart after the interval, Balogun was replaced, but Rangers went on to take the lead again.

Cedric Itten the goalscorer in the 75th minute but second half substitute Eddie Nketiah leveled for Arsenal with seven minutes of regular time left.

Steven Gerrard’s men will play their first competitive game of the new season, Tuesday, against the Danish champions at Ibrox.