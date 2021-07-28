Leon Balogun reveals why Rangers are successful under Gerrard

Rangers defender Leon Balogun has revealed that Steven Gerrard’s communication skills with his players are among some of the secret behind the team’s success.

Balogun enjoyed a good debut season in the Scottish Premiership last term as the former Liverpool midfielder guided the Gers to their 55th league title, without losing a match.

The Nigeria international disclosed that the team’s success is down to the way Gerrard bonds with the players and how he would communicate his instructions.

After impressing with his defensive contributions that helped Rangers win the Scottish top-flight.

Balogun earned a contract extension in April for his contribution as a leader in the defence that will keep him at the Ibrox until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.