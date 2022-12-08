Leon Balogun Reveals what He told Ghanaian NT Players after Abuja Heartbreak

Super Eagles CB, Leon Balogun has opened up on what he told Ghanaian NT players after they secured the World Cup ticket in the play off in Abuja.
Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup as they lost the ticket on away-goals rule, having conceded a lone goal from Thomas Partey in the first half of the second leg at the Moshood Abiola National stadium, Abuja.
William Troost Ekong’s equalizer was not enough to inspire a total turn around in the tie.
Speaking on the events of March 29, Leon Balogun revealed he went into the Black Stars dressing room to congratulate them and wish them well.
‘That was tough but I thought to myself that it will be the first World Cup for most of them, so I just thought let me go over, shake hands and congratulate them because as I said I think they deserved it more,’ the CB said on The Beautiful Game Podcast.
“I just thought that’s the right thing to do because at the end of the day it’s about fair play as well.
“Obviously, I knew their manager Otto Addo from Germany so spoke to him a bit afterwards and Chris Houghton the former Brighton manager. Sammy Kuffour was there, Bayern legend for me and Anthony Baffoe, whom I’ve known as well, met him before.
“Could speak a bit of German with them, I was like listen fair play, your tactical change second half killed us but all the best going forward because he’s a young manager as well, he’d just taken over the job.