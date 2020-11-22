Leon Balogun Records Eighth Consecutive League Win with Rangers

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 22: James Tavernier of Rangers(2L) celebrates after scoring their sides fourth goal from the penalty spot during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen at Ibrox Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Another game, another win for Rangers as they cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League on Sunday.

Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun both started for Rangers as Steven Gerrard’s men set out to consolidate their firm grip of the League’s top spot.

 

While Aribo played for 74 minutes before he was subbed off, Balogun was on for the entire duration of the game on his 8th League appearance.

 

 

The Nigerian Center-half has ended up winning in every league game he has featured in for The Gers and kept 7 clean sheets.

 

Rangers have won 13 games and drawn 2, but are on a seven-game winning run.

