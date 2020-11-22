Leon Balogun Records Eighth Consecutive League Win with Rangers

Another game, another win for Rangers as they cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League on Sunday.

Joe Aribo and Leon Balogun both started for Rangers as Steven Gerrard’s men set out to consolidate their firm grip of the League’s top spot.

While Aribo played for 74 minutes before he was subbed off, Balogun was on for the entire duration of the game on his 8th League appearance.

The Nigerian Center-half has ended up winning in every league game he has featured in for The Gers and kept 7 clean sheets.

Rangers have won 13 games and drawn 2, but are on a seven-game winning run.