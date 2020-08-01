Leon Balogun Off to Winning Start on Rangers Debut

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 01: Bruce Anderson of Aberdeen is challenged by Leon Balogun of Rangers FC during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Aberdeen and Rangers at Pittodrie Stadium on August 01, 2020 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/Pool via Getty Images)

Leon Balogun made his debut for Glasgow Rangers against Aberdeen in the Scottish premier league on Saturday.

Balogun, 31, joined the Gers on a twelve-month deal last week and was thrown into the fray in the season opener, partnering Connor Godson in the heart of Rangers defense at the Pittodrie Stadium.

 

The CB and his partners were able to shut out their hosts’ attack as Ryan Kent scored the only goal of the game to hand Steven Gerrard’s men the three points.

 

Leon Balogun played all the 90 minutes of the encounter, he won 100% ground Duels (3) and 100% aerials (6).

 

He also made 3 Clearances, 1 successful tackle , 1 blocked shot, 4 successful long balls, 1 chance created and committed 2 fouls.

 

Meanwhile his international teammate Joe Aribo was also in action for Rangers.

