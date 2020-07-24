Leon Balogun Leaves Brighton with a Touching Tribute

Leon Balogun says playing in the premier league remains his biggest achievement and expressed gratitude to Brighton and Hove Albion for giving him the opportunity.

Balogun made this known in his farewell letter to the managements and fans of the club, few weeks after joining Wigan Athletic from the Club.

The Nigerian joined the Seagulls just before the 2018 world cup, but struggled to break into the line up.

He moved to Wigan on loan back in January because of lack of game time and the move was made permanent five months later, after impressive performances.

In his farewell letter to the fans and management of the club posted on social media on Thursday, the 31 year-old thanked everyone who made his stay at club worthwhile.

“As things have finally come to an end on this strange season I’d like to say thank you @OfficialBHAFC & every soul involved for opening the door for me to Premier League football. I’ve felt at ‘home’ from the first second of my time with the Seagulls.

“Beating Man Utd in the Amex, having you guys singing my very own chant, playing at Anfield and of course scoring against Palace in front of YOU are memories I’ll carry with me forever. Thank you for making my time in your beautiful city a time I will never forget,” he posted on his handle.