Leon Balogun Joins Wigan Athletic on Permanent Deal

Leon Balogun has joined English Championship club Wigan Athletic from Brighton & Hove Albion on permanent deal.

Balogun joined the Latics on an initial six-month loan deal from the premier league side back in the January transfer window, following to lack of playing time with the Seagulls.

However since quitting the Amex in January, Balogun has become mainstay in Wigan’s defense and he has helped the team moved out relegation zone.

Brighton confirmed Wigan Athletic has taken up the option to make the loan deal of the former Mainz 05 defender permanent.

“Leon (Balogun) has always been extremely professional and good to work with during my time at the club, but he was finding it hard to get the game time he would have liked, ” Brighton manager Graham Potter told the club’s official website.

“So the loan move to Wigan seemed to be a good move for everyone involved, and he has made a really positive impact there.

“We would like to thank him for his contribution over the last couple of years and we wish him all the best for the next chapter of his career.”

Since joining Wigan Balogun has helped the team to four our clean sheets in six Championship matches and he will be hoping to make his first post COVID-19 appearance against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.