Leon Balogun drops Solid Display in Rangers’s Europa League Win

Leon Balogun was out on duty again for Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night as the Gers continue their impressive run in the current campaign.

Rangers came from behind twice to snatch a dramatic 3-2 win over Standard Liege at the Ibrox Stadium, earning themselves a spot in the round of 32 and Balogun’s 14th consecutive game without a defeat.

The 32 year-old played the entire duration of the encounter and appears to be the key element in Steven Gerrard’s defensive line this term.

Although his game time is regulated by the Manager, the rotation has worked wonders for the Nigeria international, who has had a long battle with injury.

He made six clearances and five blocks, the latter stats was the most by any player in the game on the night.

Balogun was also solid in the air, he won five aerial duels another area of the stats he dominated in the game.

The victory was his 10th in all games (14) played for Rangers this season and the Center-half was rated 7.4 for his performance by whoscored.com.