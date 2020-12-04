Leke James ready to Join Esperance de Tunis

Arsenal's Brazilian defender David Luiz (L) and Molde's Nigerian forward Leke James vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa League group B football match Molde v Arsenal in Molde, Norway on November 26, 2020. (Photo by Svein Ove Ekornesvåg / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by SVEIN OVE EKORNESVAG/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis are reportedly close to completing a move for Nigerian winger Leke James.

James, 28, who currently plays for Molde FK joined the Norwegian side in 2018 as a Free Agent and has made 55 league appearances and scored 31 goals since.

 

This season, he has made four appearances in the Europa League, including Thursday’s 3-1 win over Dundalk, but the Blood and Gold are said to be huge admirers of the dazzling Winger.

As per Ebenezer Michael Deveerson (African_HQ) Leke James (28) will sign a two-year deal for @ESTuniscom from Molde FK. James finished the 2019 season scoring 24 goals in 38 matches in all competitions. He has played for clubs like Bridge Boys, Aalesund & Beijing Enterprises. Top signing for Espérance!

 

 

The Nigerian is currently valued at €800,000 but could join the Four times CAF Champions League winners on a free when his contract with Molde expires in December 31.

 

Calls and messages were put through to the player’s representative, Emefie Atta, for comments but he’s yet to respond.

