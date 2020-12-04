Leke James ready to Join Esperance de Tunis

Tunisian giants Esperance de Tunis are reportedly close to completing a move for Nigerian winger Leke James.

James, 28, who currently plays for Molde FK joined the Norwegian side in 2018 as a Free Agent and has made 55 league appearances and scored 31 goals since.

This season, he has made four appearances in the Europa League, including Thursday’s 3-1 win over Dundalk, but the Blood and Gold are said to be huge admirers of the dazzling Winger.

As per Ebenezer Michael Deveerson (African_HQ) Leke James (28) will sign a two-year deal for @ESTuniscom from Molde FK. James finished the 2019 season scoring 24 goals in 38 matches in all competitions. He has played for clubs like Bridge Boys, Aalesund & Beijing Enterprises. Top signing for Espérance!

🇳🇬 Leke James (28) will sign a two-year deal for 🇹🇳 @ESTuniscom from 🇳🇴 Molde FK. James finished the 2019 season scoring 24 goals in 38 matches in all competitions. He has played for clubs like Bridge Boys, Aalesund & Beijing Enterprises. Top signing for Espérance! 👏 pic.twitter.com/I6lt0h2HTf — Micky Jnr ✪ (@MickyJnr__) December 4, 2020

The Nigerian is currently valued at €800,000 but could join the Four times CAF Champions League winners on a free when his contract with Molde expires in December 31.

Calls and messages were put through to the player’s representative, Emefie Atta, for comments but he’s yet to respond.