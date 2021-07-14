Leke James joins Sivasspor on two-year deal

Turkish Superlig outfit, Sivasspor have completed the signing of forward Leke James from Saudi Arabia side Al Qadisiyah.

James, 28, signed a two-year deal with Sivasspor and will join on loan Kayode Olanrewaju in the new campaign.

Olanrewaju’s loan deal from Shakhtar Donetsk will run out in June, 2022.

Last season he scored 11 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions playing as a Center forward and wide on both sides.

Leke James is an attacker with similar qualities and will be valuable to help Sivasspor’s UEFA Europa League qualification campaign.