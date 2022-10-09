Lekan Salami stadium to host Nigeria vs Tanzania AFCON U23 qualifier

The home ground of @ShootingSc , the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, has been picked to host matches of the U-23 Eagles.

The Nigerian team will play host to the Tanzanian U-23 side on Sat. 29th Oct. in the return leg of the African U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier. pic.twitter.com/m32H15oGWv

— shooting stars sc (@ShootingSc) October 7, 2022