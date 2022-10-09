Lekan Salami stadium to host Nigeria vs Tanzania AFCON U23 qualifier

Nigeria’s U23 team will lock horns with Tanzania at the African U-23 Cup of Nations Qualifier.
Tanzania plays host in the first leg as they welcome the U23 Eagles to Dar es Salaam.
The first leg is slated for the weekend of 21st-23rd of October while Nigeria will host the second leg in Ibadan.
Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba, the home ground of NPFL side 3SC, was approved as the venue for the return leg of the encounter on October 29.
The home ground of @ShootingSc , the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, has been picked to host matches of the U-23 Eagles.
The Nigerian team will play host to the Tanzanian U-23 side on Sat. 29th Oct. in the return leg of the African U-23 Cup of Nations qualifier. pic.twitter.com/m32H15oGWv
