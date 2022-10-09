Lekan Salami stadium to host Nigeria vs Tanzania AFCON U23 qualifier

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba. Photo | Blue print Newspapers.

Nigeria’s U23 team will lock horns with Tanzania at the African U-23 Cup of Nations Qualifier.

Tanzania plays host in the first leg as they welcome the U23 Eagles to Dar es Salaam.

The first leg is slated for the weekend of 21st-23rd of October while Nigeria will host the second leg in Ibadan.

Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba, the home ground of NPFL side 3SC, was approved as the venue for the return leg of the encounter on October 29.

Coach Salisu Yusuf has already named 32 players for the encounter and the team will open camp this weekend.

