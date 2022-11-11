Leicester will dethrone Liverpool – Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has backed the team to go all the way and win the EFL cup after the 3-0 victory against Newport County in the third round of the competition.
In an interview with Leicester TV, Ndidi made reference to their incredible run in May 2021, when they defeated Chelsea to lift the FA Cup.
He believes it’s not impossible for Leicester to go all the way to lifting the trophy.
Ndidi made his first start in over 5 weeks after suffering an Hamstring injury and featured for Seventy-four minutes in the win at the King Power Stadium.
“Nothing is impossible. We’ve been there before in the FA Cup. It’s very possible because we have that quality in the team,” Wilfred Ndidi said about the team’s Cup credentials.
“If we can stay focused and look forward to the next one, I think it’s really possible.
“We’re moving onto the next game now. This is what we needed, a clean sheet and more goals, just for the confidence for the next one.
“It keeps the team really high with confidence. We’ll see what comes out of that one.”