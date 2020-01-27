Leicester Manager Brendan Rodgers Impressed with “Efficient” Iheanacho

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was full of praise for Kelechi Iheanacho after his goal booked their place in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Foxes kept their hopes of a cup double alive as the Nigerian scored the only goal of the game in the fourth minute at Brentford.

Leicester were missing top goalscorer Jamie Vardy at Griffin Park due to an injury suffered in Wednesday’s win over West Ham but Iheanacho filled the void impressively and scored his seventh goal of the season.

“For Kels, he is getting better and better. He is so efficient now in his game. He is working so hard. He creates goals, he scores goals and I am delighted for him,” Rodgers was quoted on Dailymail.

The Nigerian star was adjudged the Man-of-the-match in the FA Cup win over Brentford.

Iheanacho will hope to continue his excellent form in front of goal as the Foxes travel to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final tie on Tuesday.

Eguma Gutted After Rivers United dropped Points at Home

Rivers United manager Stanley Eguma is disappointed with his team’s performance in Sunday’s goalless draw against Wikki Tourist.

Rivers suffered a blip in their push for the title after failing to beat visiting Wikki Tourist in one of NPFL matchday 17 fixtures.

The host dominated proceedings and carved out more goalscoring opportunities but were undone by their profligacy in front of goal.

The likes of Onyedikachi Bright, N’Gouan Konan, Cletus Emotan and Stephen Gopey were culpable on the day following their inability to convert quite a number of chances that came their way.

The result leaves Rivers United in third with 29 points,and are behind Plateau United due to the latter’s superior goal difference.

However, both sides are two points adrift of league leaders Lobi Stars who have a game in hand.

Reacting to the game, Eguma admitted that his team played well but were made to pay dearly for not taking their chances.

“We actually prepared to win this match. We did all we could from the first half. We were on attack all through and all the chances we got we couldn’t convert them.”

“But you know it’s football. I think my players tried even though we didn’t get the result we wanted”,Eguma told www.npfl.ng.

Rivers United will hope to get a positive result when they travel to Jos for their next league outing against Plateau United on Sunday.