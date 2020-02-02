Leicester Manager Brendan Rodgers Gives Ndidi Injury Update

Leicester City manager, Brendan Rodgers says the reason for excluding Wilfred Ndidi from their matchday squad against Chelsea on Saturday was a precautionary measure.

Ndidi was denied his first Premier League start since New Year’s Day in the top-four clash after feeling some discomfort in his knee in the build up to the game.

The Super Eagles star was then replaced by Hamza Choudhury and Rodgers confirmed his omission was to avoid a long term injury.

‘He’s felt a pain in his knee, he recently had an operation but was alright against Villa,’ Rodgers told BT Sport before the game.

‘We had him in to play but it’s become very sore. Rather than him go out in the warm-up we thought we’d leave it. We don’t want any long-term problems.’

Ndidi has so far made 21 Premier League appearances for the Foxes this season, scoring twice.