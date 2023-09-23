Leicester Cruising, Ndidi Got Fans Talking

Leicester City are top of the Championship standings after a narrow 1-0 victory against Bristol City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
A Jamie Vardy second half goal, from the penalty spot secured three points for Leicester City as they leapfrogged Preston North End.
The teams entered Match week 8 with Preston one point ahead of the Foxes, however, a draw against Rotherham saw the former slip up.
Enzo Maresca’s side are now on a three-game winning streak, and have only dropped points once in their last five games.
They’ve also been solid defensively, conceding just five goals in 8 matches – the best record in the division.
On Saturday, the Italian Gaffer opted for a midfield three, with Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
The trio created proper cover for the defence, but it was Ndidi’s performance that stood out.
The Nigerian missed out on the MOTM award to the match winner, Vardy, and some fans had a few things to say about it in the Club’s social media comments section.
Meanwhile, his Compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was a late substitute, replacing Vardy.