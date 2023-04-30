Ashleigh Plumptre Scores Rare Goal In Liverpool Rout

Leicester City Women were in complete control of their Women’s Super League match against Liverpool on Saturday, and earned a 4-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

Super Falcons star, Ashleigh Plumptre, scored a rare goal in the process, for the home side.

 

 

Plumptre increased Leicester City’s advantage three minutes into the second half by rising highest and directing a header beyond the Liverpool Ladies goalkeeper.

 

 

The game was effectively over after the Nigerian CB scored, what was her first goal of the season, in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Goodwin added the finishing touche with a headed goal.

In the event that she does not sustain a significant injury before the current season is through, Plumptre has secured a position in Nigeria’s squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

