Ashleigh Plumptre Scores Rare Goal In Liverpool Rout

Leicester City Women were in complete control of their Women’s Super League match against Liverpool on Saturday, and earned a 4-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.
Super Falcons star, Ashleigh Plumptre, scored a rare goal in the process, for the home side.
Plumptre increased Leicester City’s advantage three minutes into the second half by rising highest and directing a header beyond the Liverpool Ladies goalkeeper.
👀 On the scoresheet
👊 Keeps a clean sheet@ashplumptre is your #LEILIV POTM! 👏 https://t.co/WTaf3MIPPP pic.twitter.com/OxWTtXfScb
— LCFC Women (@LCFC_Women) April 29, 2023