FA Women’s Super League side Leicester City Women have confirmed Ashleigh Plumptre has been appointed as assistant captain of the team ahead of the new season.

Plumptre, 23, was an influential member of the Leicester City squad that secured promotion to the Women’s Super League.

The Nigerian 19 games, including 18 starts, and she was voted Leicester City Women’s Players’ Player of the Season.