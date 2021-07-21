Leicester City will Stun many this season – Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho is optimistic Leicester City will achieve their Premier League objectives in the new campaign.

Leicester had narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Champions League after finishing fifth on the EPL table.

Brendan Rodgers’ men picked up 66 points, one less than Chelsea who snatched fourth place on the last day of the season.

Iheanacho believes they need to do more and focus on their games while they correct where they erred.

The Forward revived his career from the brink last season, scoring 12 goals in 25 premier league appearances.