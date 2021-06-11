Leicester City ready to sell Wilfred Ndidi, target Bissouma as Replacement

English Premier League side Leicester City will listen to offers for their highly-rated midfielder Wilfred Ndidi this summer.

According to French outlet GFFN have reported that Leicester are lining up a deal for the Nigerian’s replacement in the advent of a move in this the transfer window.

Per GFFN, Leicester prioritising Yves Bissouma in the event of Wilfred Ndidi departure – Brighton want €35m.

The Club’s board view the arrival of Boubakary Soumaré as separate to the Ndidi situation and that the current Lille man, who is joining for €25m including bonuses, is not seen as a replacement for the Nigerian.

RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku has also been linked with the Foxes, but the ex-PSG man wishes to remain in the Champions League for next season.