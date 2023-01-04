Players Abroad Leicester City on a Three-game Losing Streak By Adebanjo - January 4, 2023 0 41 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Wilfred Ndidi during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Fulham FC at King Power Stadium. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images) A moment of brilliance from Aleksandar Mitrovic earned Fulham three points in their Premier League match away at Leicester on Tuesday. Mitrovic’s 17th minute goal was enough to condemn Leicester to their third consecutive league defeat. Brendan Rodgers’ side have failed to win in the league since the resumption of the campaign after the World Cup break. The Foxes boss handed Wilfred Ndidi a starter’s spot on Tuesday, but the Midfielder looked far from his best or full fitness and was replaced in the 72nd minute. His compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was called off the bench in the second half, but the 26 year-old failed to register a shot on goal. Iheanacho has now gone 10 games without a league goal, stretching back to September in the defeat to Brighton. Meanwhile, Leicester’s form has be pretty much off this season and could make moves in the transfer window to bolster the squad. The team is in 13th position on the table, but are just three points above the relegation drop zone.