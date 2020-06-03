Leicester City Manager Puts ‘Out of Shape’ Iheanacho on special Training Session

Kelechi Iheanacho has reportedly been placed on a special drill by his club Leicester City in order to help him get back to fitness before the restart of the Premier league.

Iheanacho returned from the coronavirus break looking overweight few days ago and the club has now reportedly ordered to get back to shape before the restart of the Premier league.

The Nigeria International is expected to undergo a special drill and could also train away from the rest of the squad in order to regain his sharpness.

“His routine is different. He clearly need some extra sessions to get back to shape,” The source from the club said.

“The good thing is that he is putting in work to return to the best shape possible. All things been equal he should be fit and ready for the premier league restart.”

Iheanacho has scored eight goals for the Foxes this season before the league was suspended as the result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile the English Premier is expected to return June 17 and all are expected to hold behind the closed doors.