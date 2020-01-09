Leicester City Manager confirms Ndidi will Undergo Surgery

Wilfred Ndidi is expected to be sidelined for a “few weeks” after suffering an injury in training.

Ndidi was left out of Leicester’s matchday squad for Wednesday’s Cup first leg semi-final game against Aston Villa.

Foxes Manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the Midfielder might be sideline for sometime.

Brendan Rodgers: “Wilf took a knock in training yesterday, which unfortunately means he might need a slight operation tomorrow. That’ll put him out for a few weeks, but it’s not overly serious, so hopefully, going into February, he’ll be fit and ready to go again.” pic.twitter.com/Bd6FOSPnVu — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 8, 2020

Rodgers also told the press after his side’s 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Wednesday that the player is so important to his set up and gutted to see him injured.

Ndidi has played in 24 of Leicester’s 26 matches this season and was linked with a potential 40 million pounds plus a player move to Arsenal.