Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers Gives Iheanacho Injury Update

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has declared that Kelechi Iheanacho will be available for Friday’s Premier League encounter against Norwich City.

Iheanacho, 23, was forced off following a collision with Manchester City keeper Ederson in last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at the King Power Stadium.

The Nigeria international was wiped out by the Brazilian stopper, who appeared to punch the striker in the chest and throat.

Leicester appealed for a penalty, but only a corner was given, and while Iheanacho continued after treatment, he was substituted at the break on the advice of the club medical staff.

“He has been receiving treatment and I believe he will be fine for the game,” Rodgers told Leicester Mercury.

The Super Eagles star has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 15 games this season.

Rodgers however did not reveal if Wilfred Ndidi will return to action on Friday after missing the last three games.

The Foxes are currently placed third on the league table and will hope to get back to winning ways after their home defeat to Manchester City.