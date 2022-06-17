Leicester City fans receive Wilfred Ndidi Update

Wilfred Ndidi will be available to return to action with Leicester City when pre-season gets underway following the Midfielder’s full recovery from a knee injury.
Ndidi suffered the knee injury in March and required surgery, which ruled him out of the remainder of the 2021/22 season.
During his rehabilitation, the Midfielder missed 17 games for Leicester City alone in the process.
The Nigerian is on Holiday with Family following the end of the season, but recent pictures of him working on his pace and Stamina was shared by a Leicester City fan outlet on social media.
Wilfred Ndidi has been stepping up his comeback from injury as he looks to get a head start before Leicester City players return for pre-season training. [Leicester Mercury] 💪 pic.twitter.com/dHlFPtogSo
— ComeOnLeicester.com (@Come0nLeicester) June 14, 2022