Leicester City European Ambitions hit by Error Prone Ndidi

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Callum Wilson of AFC Bournemouth is brought down by Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City which leads to a penalty being awarded to AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City at Vitality Stadium on July 12, 2020 in Bournemouth, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in all fixtures being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho featured in Leicester City’s embarrassing 4-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

The Nigerian duo started the game, but were helpless as the rampaging Cherries put them to the sword and dented Leicester City’s hope of Champions league qualifications.

 

Vardy gave the Foxes the lead in the first half, but the team endured a poor second half performance.

 

Dominic Solanke bagged a brace for the Cherries with Junior Stanislas and a Johnny Evans own-goal capped a sensation comeback for the hosts.

 

Iheanacho was substituted during the half time, but Ndidi remained a shadow of himself and was lucky to avoid a sending off.

 

He also conceded a penalty, which was converted by Junior Stanislas.

 

Leicester are the first side to have a player sent off, concede a penalty and score an own goal in a single Premier League game since Wolves against Man City in January 2019.

 

The Foxes will return to action on Thursday when they host Sheffield United in the Premier League.

