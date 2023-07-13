Leicester City Defeated by League One side, Ndidi and Iheanacho in Action

Leicester City suffered a 2-1 defeat against League One side Peterborough United in a behind-closed-doors friendly held at the LCFC Training Ground.
Super Eagles teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho made appearances off the bench for Leicester during halftime.
Having returned from international duty with Nigeria, Ndidi and Iheanacho joined the pre-season training sessions amidst speculations about their potential departures from the King Power Stadium.
The match marked Enzo Maresca’s first game in charge, providing the Italian tactician an opportunity to assess his squad in a competitive setting.
A total of twenty-two players were given playing time to showcase their abilities.
Peterborough United took an early lead through Kwame Poku in the first half, but Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira leveled the before halftime.
For the second half, Ndidi assumed the captain’s armband from Jamie Vardy, who was substituted at halftime.
Shortly after the break, Ndidi had a chance to put his team in front but was denied by the goalkeeper.
In the closing stages of the game, Joe Tomlinson secured the victory for Peterborough United with a deflected effort, leaving Leicester City trailing 2-1.