Leicester Boss Brendan Rodgers Could Risk Ndidi Early Return

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has declared that Wilfred Ndidi remains doubtful for his side’s Premier League encounter against Norwich City on Friday.

Ndidi has been recovering from the relapse of the knee injury he suffered last month and has not featured since the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg tie at Aston Villa.

He has missed five of the seven Premier League games Leicester have played so far in 2020 and has started 19 of the 21 games he has featured in so far this term.

Speaking ahead of the Foxes’ Premier League encounter against the Canaries, Leicester boss Rodgers provided an update on the combative midfielder’s fitness.

“Wilf Ndidi has been training but we’ll see how he is for the game on Friday,” said the Northern-Irish man.

“If he’s not ready, we’ll look at him for next week. He’s making great progress, which is great for us.”

Rodgers reiterated that he would not risk bringing Ndidi back before he was ready.

“We have to be (extra cautious) because we don’t want to lose him,” added the manager,” he concluded.