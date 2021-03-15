Leicester 5-0 Sheffield Utd : Iheanacho scores first PL hat-trick

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored hat-trick to help Leicester City beat Sheffield United 5-0 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Iheanacho opened the scoring in the 39th minutes of the encounter after connecting with a pass from Jamie Vardy.

Ayoze Perez doubled Leicester City’s lead (64′) assisted by Marc Albrighton, before Iheanacho added a third five minutes later with another Vardy assist.

The 24 year-old Nigeria International completed his hat-trick in spectacular fashion (78′), the former Manchester City forward scored from distance.

Vardy almost got his name on the scorer’s sheet, his deflected shot came off Ethan Ampadu for Leicester’s fifth.

Iheanacho has now scored five goal in last three matches and the hat-trick takes his tally in the premier to six and 10 in all competitions.

He joined an exclusive class of Nigerians to score 3 or more goals in a PL match after Efan Efoku, Nwankwo Kanu, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Peter Odemwingie.